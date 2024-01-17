Emirates Integrated Telecommunications Company (du) has partnered with Intelsat to expand cellular connectivity across the UAE, according to a press release.

This collaboration aligns with du's commitment to delivering enhanced customer experiences and driving the digital transformation of the UAE.

The two parties will join forces to develop cellular services nationwide, even in areas that were previously out of reach.

End users will have access to a superior connection experience regardless of their location through this advanced networking infrastructure.

Saleem Al Blooshi, Chief Technology Officer at du, said: "As a leading national telecom operator, we relentlessly pursue exceptional customer experiences, delivering tangible value to our stakeholders by leveraging the latest telecom technologies and fostering a culture deeply imbued with innovation throughout our operational framework.”

Al Blooshi noted: “du's cellular backhaul solution stands at the forefront of innovation, significantly enhancing the capabilities of mobile coverage in remote areas.”

He underlined: “Through our partnership with Intelsat, we can leverage the full capacity of IS-39 satellite, providing coverage to even the most remote areas of the nation.”

“With this advanced technology, end users can enjoy a superior, uninterrupted connection experience, regardless of their location,".

Rhys Morgan, Vice President and General Manager of Intelsat, commented: “We look forward to working with du to expand its reach into these important areas, providing reliable access to an increasing number of end customers.”

In the first nine months (9M) of 2023, du logged net profits valued at AED 1.27 billion, an annual hike from AED 933.33 million.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).