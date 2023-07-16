Du and Alliance Networks (Alliance) have reached a Teaming Agreement aimed at providing seamless intra-regional high-capacity connectivity to potential third-party customers in the region.

Du, from Emirates Integrated Telecommunication Company (EITC), is a leading provider of telecommunications services in the UAE, with a robust network infrastructure, data centres, and international cables. Alliance, on the other hand, is an established player in the region, with a regional network and commercial partnerships with various operators as part of the Alliance Networks.

Under this agreement, the parties have identified significant Service Collaboration Opportunities to work together and leverage their respective strengths to deliver exceptional connectivity solutions to customers in the GCC region and beyond. The collaboration will combine du's extensive network infrastructure and Alliance's regional presence and commercial partnerships, enabling the provision of high-capacity connectivity services to meet the growing demands of customers.

Reliable service

Adel Al Daylami, CEO of Alliance Networks, said: "This strategic alliance combines our regional expertise and network capabilities with du's extensive infrastructure, allowing us to provide comprehensive and reliable services to meet the evolving needs of businesses in the region."

Both du and Alliance are committed to delivering exceptional connectivity solutions, and this Teaming Agreement represents a significant step towards that goal. By combining their expertise and resources, they aim to provide seamless intra-regional connectivity to customers in the region, strengthening the telecommunications infrastructure and supporting regional growth and development.-- TradeArabia News Service

