Doha, Qatar: In a significant move to strengthen Qatar’s telecom retail landscape, Dohatna Innovative Distribution — a subsidiary of Ali Bin Ali Holding, and Vodafone Qatar, signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) aimed at expanding Vodafone’s Consumer Direct Sales business.

The agreement, ratified on September 28, 2025, marked the beginning of a strategic collaboration in which Dohatna Innovative Distribution will leverage its strong retail expertise to enhance Vodafone Qatar’s customer servicing capabilities while upholding the highest standards of quality and excellence.

The MoU signing took place at Ali Bin Ali Tower in Doha in the presence of senior executives from both organisations.

Representing Dohatna Innovative Distribution were: Layal Nabeel Ali Bin Ali of Ali Bin Ali Holding; Sébastien Farhat, COO of Consumer & Hi-Tech Retail; Azhar Baksh, Division Manager; and Joseph Britto, Sales Account Manager.

From Vodafone Qatar, the attendees included Baran Yurdagul, Chief Operating Officer; Simon O’Rourke, Consumer Business Director; Adnan Zafar, Head of Direct Sales; and Kamlesh Chetandas, Regional Sales Manager.

Under this new partnership, Dohatna Innovative Distribution will directly support Vodafone Qatar’s Consumer Direct Sales operations, delivering end-to-end services to customers and helping drive market growth.

The collaboration is aligned with both organisations’ shared commitment to innovation, customer satisfaction, and operational excellence.

Speaking on behalf of Dohatna Innovative Distribution, Layal stated, “This partnership represents a forward-thinking approach to business development in the State of Qatar. We look forward to supporting Vodafone Qatar in delivering exceptional customer experiences and driving future growth.”

Similarly, Baran of Vodafone Qatar expressed, “We are proud to partner with Dohatna. At Vodafone Qatar, our unwavering commitment to delivering outstanding customer experiences remains at the core of our business strategy and continues to be the central axis around which all our operations are built.”

With this MoU, Dohatna Innovative Distribution and Vodafone Qatar reaffirm their mutual vision to enhance service delivery and bring world-class telecommunication solutions closer to communities across Qatar.

