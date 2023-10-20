Digital Dubai has introduced the Digital Assistant initiative, powered by generative artificial intelligence (AI), as part of the ‘Smart Employee’ application, enabling Dubai government employees to access a range of services with accuracy and efficiency.

The launch is in line with directives from His Highness Sheikh Hamdan bin Mohammed bin Rashid Al Maktoum, Crown Prince of Dubai and Chairman of the Executive Council of Dubai, to maximise the use of artificial intelligence (AI) tools and technologies to enhance Dubai’s digital lifestyle.

The Digital Assistant is an innovative, one-of-a-kind initiative that aims to harness the power of generative AI and integrate it into the Smart Employee application. It will provide Dubai Government employees with easy and quick access to services, including responding to inquiries related to two types of data: the first being policies, regulations, and laws of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, and the second is job-related and employee-specific data found in the government human resources systems database.

The initiative prioritises data privacy, ensuring the best cybersecurity standards are followed by safely utilising generative AI technology, thereby avoiding data sharing or storage with any external entities.

The Digital Assistant system is a unified digital channel offering accuracy and speed for users, designed to answer employees’ queries and provide them with a unique experience. With the Digital Assistant, each employee with a Smart Employee app account can search Dubai’s law on the management of human resources and its executive regulations, in addition to inquiring about all personal data they are authorized to view.

They can also access over 30 services, inquire about their personal data and past HR operations, such as leave applications, attendance, permits, certificates, and more, with a straightforward Q&A format and within a secure environment.

The service also enables managers and officials to inquire about their team’s data, such as attendance, leave applications, permits, and other information they need, allowing them to optimize team management. The Digital Assistant initiative encourages engagement and interaction between users and digital service developers, utilizing user inquiries to make future improvements to the Smart Employee application, catering to user needs effectively.

It reflects Digital Dubai’s efforts to achieve the emirate’s digital transformation goals by employing cutting-edge global technologies and optimising their use in government services and applications, such as the Smart Employee app, developed by Digital Dubai and benefiting more than 70,000 Dubai government employees, said a statement.

Hamad Obaid Al Mansoori, Director General of Digital Dubai, said: “With its breakthrough technologies, the digital revolution has broadened our capabilities to expedite Dubai’s digital transformation journey. A well-planned application of generative AI is key; it helps enhance efficiency, productivity, and optimal resource utilisation.

“The initiative also aligns with His Highness Sheikh Hamdan’s directives to implement generative AI tools in government operations, following the launch of the Dubai Centre for Artificial Intelligence.”

“The new version of the Smart Employee application means that AI will be an integral part of the day-to-day activities of Dubai Government employees, reinforcing the emirate’s digital lifestyle and accelerating progress towards a comprehensive digital system that supports the knowledge economy and community,” Al Mansoori added.

Abdullah Al Falasi, Director General of the Dubai Government Human Resources Department, said: “The Digital Assistant system, powered by generative AI, is an innovative digital initiative that enhances government sector performance, positioning the Dubai Government as the best in the world in terms of utilising generative AI tools and employing advanced technologies to enhance the performance, efficiency, and quality of government services, all the while improving employee performance, satisfaction, and happiness.”

Matar Al Hemeiri, CEO of the Digital Dubai Government Establishment, said: “Dubai’s digital strategy is based on innovation and optimal utilisation of modern technologies to provide an advanced digital service system that enhances the emirate’s digital lifestyle, while ensuring data privacy and cybersecurity to create a superior user experience that exceeds the expectations of individuals and institutions.”

