DUBAI – Dubai Electricity and Water Authority (DEWA) is organising several competitions and events while participating in the 42nd GITEX Technology Week.

This is part of its efforts to encourage customers to use its innovative digital channels and services. Customers who activate the automatic payment feature or perform any digital transaction through DEWA's website or smart app from 1st September to 14th October 2022, can win valuable prizes.

DEWA will also conduct special raffles for visitors to its stand at the Dubai World Trade Centre to select 50 winners. It will also conduct a special draw to select 15 winners from the participants in the customer experience surveys conducted by DEWA last year.

Saeed Mohammed Al Tayer, MD and CEO of DEWA, said, "DEWA considers GITEX Technology Week an important annual opportunity to encourage customers to use its innovative digital services and solutions that keep pace with the latest technologies of the Fourth Industrial Revolution and disruptive technologies such as Artificial Intelligence, unmanned aerial vehicles, metaverse technology, Internet of Things (IoT) among others. DEWA provides all its services through its website and smart app to ensure peace of mind for customers and allow them to conduct their transactions at any time and from anywhere with ease and safety, in addition to protecting the environment and preserving natural resources."

Visitors to DEWA's stand can view a wide range of prominent digital and innovative services, projects and initiatives, as well as the projects of Digital DEWA, the digital arm of DEWA, and the projects of DEWA's subsidiaries which are part of the Dubai 10X initiative.

GITEX Technology Week 2022 will be held from 10th -14th October at the Dubai World Trade Centre.