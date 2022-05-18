Deloitte Middle East has recognised the fastest-growing technology companies in the Middle East and Cyprus based on revenue growth over the last four years.

The first edition of the Middle East Technology Fast 50 includes tech companies from across different industries and sectors including cyber-security, digital services, healthcare, fintech, ecommerce, game developers, communications and software developers.

The list The Technology Fast 50 results prove the wealth and breadth of the scale-up ecosystems in the region, providing a glimpse of the promising future beheld.

Younger firms

In addition to the companies distinguished in the Fast 50 results, Deloitte also recognised a strong cohort of younger companies, which are included in the “Companies to Watch” listing. These high-growth companies don’t qualify for the Technology Fast 50 list as they have less than four years of existing revenue but have shown an exceptional growth trajectory.

“This year’s finalists have demonstrated resilience, leadership, passion to push boundaries and adaptability to thrive in the new normal. They have a clear roadmap at the early stage where they are today and many of them are very purpose-driven,” said David Stark, Partner and Deloitte Private Leader.

“We understand that it takes passion, dedication, and innovation to join this elite group of fast-growing technology companies and we are thrilled by the candidates and winners of this year’s programme.”

Future of business

“The launch of the FAST 50 programme for the Middle East and Cyprus region highlights Deloitte’s commitment to supporting a new generation of corporations that will shape the future of business. The companies participating in this programme are both resilient and innovative, contributing to the region's digital transformation, job creation, and sustainable growth,” said Emmanuel Durou, Partner and Technology, Media & Telecommunications leader for Deloitte in the Middle East.

The Deloitte Technology Fast 50 programme is one of the foremost technology recognition programmes across several Geo’s and the first edition in the region. It is a ranking of the Middle East’s 50 fastest-growing technology companies based on revenue growth over the last four years.

In its first year, the programme aims to strengthen the region's technology ecosystem by celebrating and supporting business growth, innovation and entrepreneurship.

