Doha: The Communications Regulatory Authority (CRA) issued a decision to mobile service providers, following consultation with stakeholders, mandating the cessation of third-generation mobile telecommunications services (IMT-2000) in the State of Qatar by December 31, 2025.

This step is part of CRA's strategic plans and ongoing efforts to enhance the quality and efficiency of telecommunications services in Qatar, ensuring the provision of advanced and reliable services that meet consumers needs and future aspirations.

Under CRA's decision, Ooredoo Qatar QPSC and Vodafone Qatar PQSC are obligated to cease third-generation services by the specified deadline. This is aimed at optimum utilisation of current radio spectrum resources to support and enhance the performance of Fourth Generation (4G/LTE4) and Fifth Generation (5G) networks.

This initiative aligns with CRAs efforts to gradually retire the outdated legacy technologies, allowing the two telecom service providers to direct their investments towards the development and expansion of 4G and 5G networks. This enhances growth in Qatar's telecommunications sector, benefiting all stakeholders and contributing to diversifying the local economy, supporting Qatar National Vision 2030.

Additionally, as part of this context, CRA has decided to immediately ban the import of mobile phones that support only second and third-generation technologies, while approving devices compatible with 4G/Voice over LTE (VoLTE) technology that meet required standards and have obtained type approval certificates from CRA.

Through these measures, CRA reaffirms its commitment to ensuring consumers receive the best services. Developing 4G and 5G networks contributes to higher data speeds, lower response times, and greater capacity to meet the growing demand for mobile data services, thereby enhancing consumer experience and supporting the Third National Development Strategy 2024 -2030, which prioritises improving residents' quality of life and delivering services that meet global standards.

