UAE - Maxtron Show Lighting (MSL), a growing family-owned business from China, is setting up a state-of-the-art manufacturing unit in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez).

Located in Al Hamra Industrial Zone, the new production facility spans over 1,200 sq m and is dedicated to producing computer-controlled, programmable LED light systems and video screens with German technology. Maxtron supplies to the entertainment and hospitality industries across the UAE, Europe and the US, and currently operates from offices located in the United States and Germany. Their decision to move eastern headquarters to the UAE marks a new step towards expansion for the tech manufacturer.

Ramy Jallad, Group CEO of Rakez and Karl Renoldi, General Manager of Maxtron Show Lighting marked the beginning of the latter's journey in Ras Al Khaimah during a recent signing ceremony.

Key clients

Maxtron has worked with key clients such as the Global Village and Bollywood Parks in Dubai. Renoldi expressed excitement at the prospect of expanding into the Mena region and establishing a presence in the UAE. He said: “We have always found the UAE to be a very welcoming place for diverse people, inspiring businesses across various sectors. We could not think of a better place to set up than Ras Al Khaimah in terms of the ease of access and customised support provided by the Rakez team, assisting us throughout our growing industrial operations. We could not be in better hands, while expanding our business further into the UAE.”

The company conducted an exhaustive search across the UAE before choosing Ras Al Khaimah as a base. Deciding factors for the investment were the cost-effectiveness for a manufacturing company formation, the expertise and customised set-up package provided by Rakez, as well as the logistics solutions. Additionally, the livability aspect of the emirate was a big draw along with the availability of a dynamic industrial facility.

Jallad said: “We are happy to welcome Maxtron Show Lighting to our vibrant ecosystem which supports hundreds of industrial businesses. With its production base in Ras Al Khaimah, MSL has a niche potential market to serve in the UAE as the positive outlook of the country’s $40 billion tourism industry.”

With close to two decades of expertise in providing top-of-the-line lighting solutions to clients worldwide, MSL is hoping to make a big splash in the UAE’s hotel and entertainment industry through its latest venture.

