Abu Dhabi – Bayanat AI has formed a strategic partnership with Oxa, an Oxford-headquartered pioneer in autonomous vehicle (AV) technology, to advance the development and deployment of autonomous vehicle solutions in the UAE and beyond.

The partnership is designed to establish a regional powerhouse for developing and advancing autonomy across multiple verticals, according to a press release.

Meanwhile, the collaboration is supported by the Abu Dhabi Investment Office (ADIO) under its Smart and Autonomous Vehicle Industry (SAVI) cluster which was launched in 2023. SAVI endorses innovation and the commercialisation of smart and AV technologies across the UAE.

The two sides are also exploring their partnership to set up cutting-edge services in the sector.

Managing Director of Bayanat, Hasan Al Hosani, said: "By combining our expertise in geospatial analytics and operational capabilities in AV with Oxa’s leadership in autonomous vehicle technology, we are poised to create groundbreaking solutions that will enhance mobility, safety, and efficiency in urban areas.”

The strategic partnership is forecast to Bayanat’s AI-powered geospatial analytics capabilities and expertise in running autonomous cars alongside Oxa’s cutting-edge autonomous vehicle technologies which will form innovative solutions for smart cities and autonomous transportation systems.

CEO of Oxa, Gavin Jackson, said: "As a B2B company, we look for partners who have the vision and capabilities to help us bring our world-class autonomy solutions to a wide range of companies – and Bayanat and ADIO are those partners.”

Jackson noted: “Using the knowledge gained from our existing commercial deployments in the US and Bayanat’s technical capabilities and deep relationships throughout the GCC, we expect to accelerate the adoption of autonomy across multiple use cases.”

From his part, Nayef Shahin, Director of Innovation and Knowledge at ADIO, said: “When ADIO launched the SAVI cluster last year, our objective was to create a platform in Abu Dhabi that would connect the greatest global and local mobility innovators to pioneer new exciting pathways for the future of land, air and sea transport.”

As part of its presence in the region, Bayanat along with the listed Al Yah Satellite Communications Company (Yahsat) introduced Space42 to serve as an AI-powered space technology champion in the MENA.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).

