UAE - Leading global innovator in autonomous vehicle technology, BaseTracK, has chosen the UAE as its research and development base by setting up its office and workshop in Ras Al Khaimah Economic Zone (Rakez).

Along with the facility inauguration, BaseTracK unveiled its first local autonomous truck at an immersive test-drive event in Al Hamra, marking a significant milestone in the region’s automotive industry.

During the event, government officials, industry leaders, and transport experts witnessed the cutting-edge capabilities of BaseTracK’s autonomous truck.

Autonomous system

The company worked on a regular truck for around a week to automate it. Its advanced autonomous system optimises routes, speeds, and accelerations to minimise fuel consumption and environmental impact.

Furthermore, these trucks would help bring down fuel expenses which are around one-third of the logistics costs. Followed by the successful test drive of the autonomous truck, BaseTracK, intends to roll out the trucks soon on the UAE roads.

CEO of BaseTracK, Andrey Vavilin, said: “Our launch event allowed attendees to witness the future of transportation firsthand, reinforcing BaseTracK's commitment to shaping the autonomous vehicle sector. The UAE’s dedication to growth and development aligns perfectly with BaseTracK’s vision to revolutionise the trucking industry. Rakez’s support and resources provide an ideal platform for us to grow and make the emirate of Ras Al Khaimah a leading hub of sustainable future trucking.”

Key stride

CEO of Rakez Group, Ramy Jallad, said: “Rakez is committed to fostering innovation and growth in Ras Al Khaimah and welcoming BaseTracK to our growing ecosystem has been an exciting endeavour for us. The launch of their autonomous truck marks a significant stride towards achieving fuel efficiency and reducing carbon dioxide emissions in line with the emirate’s vision for a greener future. Additionally, these trucks will play a major role in supporting the industrial businesses that frequently carry out logistical operations.”

While working on Autonomous Trucking, BaseTracK soon plans to establish the production and assembly of its other product, Fuel Economy systems, to be sold in Europe, the Middle East, and the US markets.

