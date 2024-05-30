Bahrain’s Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has reaffirmed its commitment to positioning Bahrain as a global leader in connectivity by announcing deployment targets for Bahrain Network (BNET).

In line with Bahrain's strategic vision of universal fibre coverage, TRA has outlined key criteria for BNET’s efficient and timely deployment of fibre services. To ensure consistent service provision, BNET is required to make fibre services available to all residential properties capable of being occupied, within 10 working days of a consumer’s request.

This applies to all areas of Bahrain with the exception of Amwaj, as it is currently not part of Bnet Network. The TRA is working to extend the BNET Network to Amwaj. As for businesses, the target is 30 calendar days from the request date. These targets apply specifically to the deployment of fibre to a specific area.

TRA General Director Philip Marnick said: “Broadband has become essential Today. We believe everyone in Bahrain, regardless of their location, should be able to access fibre services. These coverage requirements will ensure that BNET expands its network to make fibre available to everyone.”

