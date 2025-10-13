Bahrain - The Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) has launched a public consultation on a landmark proposal that would allow mobile phones to connect directly to satellites, a move designed to eliminate service black spots and ensure nationwide communication access.

The initiative, known as Satellite Direct-to-Device (D2D), is a key strategic step intended to reinforce Bahrain’s standing as a global leader in connectivity and digital innovation.

If authorised, the framework would allow licensed Mobile Network Operators (MNOs) to partner with global satellite providers.

This would enable standard mobile handsets to automatically switch to a satellite network for emergency services, low-speed data, and eventually voice services, even in areas beyond terrestrial network coverage, such as at sea.

“Broadband and mobile connectivity are essential; we all rely on them every day. This consultation marks a significant step towards a future where every part of Bahrain is within reach,” said TRA general director Philip Marnick.

Mr Marnick stressed that while Bahrain already has full 4G and 5G coverage, the D2D service would be “transformative,” particularly for those working at sea and during potential network disruptions.

“The introduction of Direct-to-Device satellite services is not just about technology; it is about safety, economic opportunity, and national resilience,” he added.

The TRA has published a consultation paper detailing the proposed licensing framework and invites feedback from licensees, industry stakeholders, and the public.

This process, the TRA said, reflects its commitment to keeping connectivity reliable, secure, and inclusive across the kingdom.

