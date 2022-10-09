Bahrain Network (BNET), the national telecommunications infrastructure company of the kingdom, has won the 2022 Middle East Technology Excellence Award in the telecom infrastructure category rganized by the Institute of Middle East Excellence Award, which honors leading companies in technological innovation in the Middle East region.

This award is among the most recognized awards on a regional and global scale for corporate, government leaders, and key decision makers.

The award is given to companies that have implemented the most innovative and successful technological initiatives and projects that provide digital solutions, services, and strategies that promote business and build modern standards of governance and institutional excellence for the region’s future in accordance with the international standards.

The top award came as a result of its efforts to achieve the separation project from Bahrain Telecommunications Company (Batelco), said a statement from BNET.

The separation project included the separation of information technology, finance, broadband services, staff, and data separation, it stated.

The implemented separation project followed a carefully developed medium to long-term strategy driven by the Fifth National Telecommunications Plan that was issued by HRH Prince Salman bin Hamad Al Khalifa, Crown Prince, Deputy Supreme Commander, and Prime Minister, aiming to accelerate the growth and attractiveness of the telecommunication sector, encourage sustainable and effective competition, and ensure the provision of quality services to all licensed operators in the kingdom.

CEO Ahmed Jaber Aldoseri said: "We were pleased to receive the award, which confirms the Kingdom of Bahrain position as a leading destination in the ICT sector in the Middle East and North Africa, and crowns our efforts in developing and maintaining the Kingdom's fiber optic infrastructure."

It also emphasises on the continuous support and direction from the Minister of Transportation and Telecommunications that were key to the success of the operational and legal separation process, he stated.

Aldoseri also praised the great support and wise directions that BNET received during the phases of the separation project from BNET Chairman Shaikh Ali bin Khalifa bin Ahmed Al Khalifa and Batelco Chairman Shaikh Abdullah bin Khalifa Al Khalifa, and the support of staff from both organizations.

The guidance and support resulted successfully in the separation process, the first of its kind in the Middle East, he noted.

"Winning the excellence award from a reputable institution that conducts research and studies for the best leadership and creative achievements in the Middle East, while adhering with the key international standards, is an honour for us," stated Aldoseri.

"We also affirm our commitment to continue investing and devoting all efforts to strengthen our dear kingdom’s position as a regional and international leader in information and communication technology regionally and internationally," he added.

