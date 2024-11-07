Bahrain has received from Singapore-based companies over $100 million in investment commitments across key sectors such as financial services, ICT and tourism since November 2023.

Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) reported on the sidelines of Singapore Fintech Festival 2024 that this marks a new milestone for the Island nation’s investment promotion agency.

The results demonstrate the impact of Bahrain EDB’s expansive international footprint, wherein the Singapore office is the first to have been established in the ASEAN region a year ago.

Trust of investors

Noor bint Ali Alkhulaif, Minister of Sustainable Development, Chief Executive of Bahrain Economic Development Board, said: “Underscoring the established trust of international investors in Bahrain’s value proposition, this milestone achievement is a testament to the impact and agility of our ‘Team Bahrain’ approach, wherein both the public and private sectors work in tandem to ensure Bahrain’s investment environment remains attractive, defined by forward-looking regulatory frameworks and streamlined services, offering a seamless journey for businesses setting up in our nation.”

She added: “We take pride in the steady growth of investments from key markets including Singapore and in witnessing international firms that set up in Bahrain successfully expand and flourish.”

Strategically positioned in the heart of the Arabian Gulf, Bahrain is celebrated for its openness, tolerance, and cultural diversity. The island nation is home to a highly skilled talent pool, where the local workforce is consistently elevated and supported by government grants and subsidised programmes, and thereby equipped to meet the demands of an evolving global market. Women make up 34% of the financial services and insurance sector alone. Several leading firms, including Citi and PwC Middle East, have chosen Bahrain as their base for tech hubs and service centres to cater to their global clientele.

Hub of innovation

Dalal Buhejji, Executive Director of Financial Services at Bahrain EDB, added: “Bahrain has always been a hub for innovation and financial services. As a singular financial regulator, the Central Bank of Bahrain (CBB) has been a pioneering force in supporting the development of Bahrain’s thriving financial services sector introducing robust regulatory frameworks that include regional-firsts in crypto assets and open banking. Beyond this, businesses operating in Bahrain benefit from a future-ready workforce that combines bi-lingual, driven Bahraini nationals with a diverse expat talent pool offering global perspectives.”

As the first Gulf nation to diversify its economy, Bahrain continues to flourish, with its digitally empowered financial services sector contributing almost 17% to real GDP as of 2023. The sector boasts a diverse mix of prominent international banks, financial institutions, fintechs, and new digital asset players. This includes Singapore-based firms like Whampoa Group’s Singapore Gulf Bank and the recently licensed Crypto.com to provide payment services.

Bahrain EDB’s Singapore-based office serves its headquarters by providing strategic on-ground presence and advisory services to investors and businesses within Singapore seeking to expand or set up in Bahrain, which has cemented itself as a business-friendly gateway to the Middle East and North Africa (Mena).

Offering comprehensive services that includes research-led market insights and industry assessments, Bahrain EDB supports investors journey from end-to-end, facilitating connections with key decision-makers across Bahrain’s public and private sector and providing tailored aftercare services long after businesses first embark on their journey.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).