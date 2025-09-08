Bahrain - Northstar Telecom, a leading ISP and ICT solutions provider in Bahrain, has announced a partnership with Kingston 10, Bahrain’s first Caribbean restaurant and cultural lounge, located at the Elite Crystal Hotel in Juffair.

As part of the agreement, Northstar Telecom has deployed enterprise-grade Internet connectivity and IO by HFCL Wi-Fi access points to power Kingston 10’s vibrant venue.

Kingston 10 has quickly become a cultural hotspot, offering authentic Caribbean cuisine and live entertainment that captures the rhythm and energy of the Caribbean. With a dynamic calendar of events including reggae brunches, themed nights, and international performances, the restaurant and lounge attracts a diverse clientele seeking premium food, music, and atmosphere.

To support this immersive experience, Northstar Telecom has implemented a robust, high-capacity Wi-Fi network powered by IO by HFCL, the global leader in advanced wireless solutions.

The new Wi-Fi deployment at Kingston 10 ensures high-quality, reliable coverage across the restaurant, lounge, and pool area. This provides guests with seamless connectivity, allowing them to easily share photos and engage on social media. With future-ready Wi-Fi 6 technology, the network is designed for high-density environments, offering robust performance. The system also features secure and managed access, enabling the restaurant to confidently provide guest Wi-Fi without compromising its own network safety.

Commenting on the partnership, Kingston 10 manager Codon Robinson said: “At Kingston 10, our mission is to deliver more than just food – we offer a complete Caribbean cultural experience. A big part of that today is how our guests capture and share their memories online. With Northstar Telecom’s support and IO by HFCL’s technology, our Wi-Fi gives them the confidence to stay connected, take selfies, and instantly share their experience with friends and family.”

Northstar Telecom operations director Tony Chacko added: “We are proud to partner with Kingston 10, an innovative venue that has brought something truly unique to Bahrain’s hospitality scene. By combining Northstar Telecom’s high-speed fibre backbone with IO by HFCL’s advanced Wi-Fi access points, we ensure every guest enjoys seamless and secure connectivity. This means Kingston 10’s vibrant atmosphere doesn’t just stay in the venue – it’s shared instantly across social media.”

This partnership underscores Northstar Telecom’s commitment to empowering Bahrain’s hospitality sector with better connections and smarter solutions, enhancing both customer experience and operational efficiency.

