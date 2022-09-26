Bahrain - Industrial digital transformation will be firmly top of mind for Bahrain’s industrial landscape at an event which is being organised by Northstar Technology in partnership with Huawei and in association with Mindware.

The overview sessions on Industrial Digital Transformation for an invited audience from the industrial sector in Bahrain will take place on Tuesday, September 27 at The Diplomat Radisson Blu Hotel.

“Huawei are leaders in technology in the digital transformation sphere with their turnkey solutions for data communication, intelligent IT and data center facility. The sessions for the above-mentioned solutions will give a brief insight into the technological edge that Huawei is offering in the region,” says Jubran Abdulrahman, Executive Director of Northstar Technology.

NorthStar Technology is Bahrain-based and carries regional reputation as a leading ICT and systems integrator.

General Manager of NorthStar Technology Hardy Koshy explains: “Mindware has provided us with its unwavering support in the provision of Huawei products and solutions. This support is instrumental to ensure that Northstar maintain its competitive advantage in a very crowded market.

“Such strategic partnerships and alliances with leaders such as Huawei and Mindshare ensure that our customers will receive the benefit of first-rate advice, consultancy and quality of products and services,” he said.

