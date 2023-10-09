THUWAL — The Saudi Space Agency (SSA) and King Abdullah University of Science and Technology (KAUST) have partnered to assess the Kingdom’s space program and set the stage for more ambitious and impactful endeavors into the cosmos.



On Sept. 19, SSA representatives visited KAUST as part of their Space Research, Development and Innovation (RDI) Workshop roadshow. The workshop allowed KAUST faculty and researchers and SSA experts to together address critical challenges in the Saudi space sector.



The SSA is aiming to push Saudi Arabia’s space program into the top 10 worldwide, with an RDI target across six general research focus areas (RFAs), including earth observation, communication and positioning, navigation and timing, launch, astronomy and space exploration, microgravity research, and space situational and domain awareness.



By partnering with KAUST and other in-Kingdom research institutions, the SSA hopes to determine the extent of knowledge and innovation already under way in the Kingdom with regards to the space program.



Following the information gained by this roadshow, the SSA will set goals, conduct a gap analysis, and produce a final roadmap, which should be available by January 2024.



Dr. Najah Ashry, KAUST vice president for Strategic National Advancement (SNA), said: “With KAUST’s bold new strategy, which prioritizes RDI-aligned research, it only makes sense for the university to partner with major players such as the SSA in achieving the Kingdom’s ambitious RDI vision.



“By working closely with the SSA, KAUST’s distinguished faculty and researchers can help chart a course to leverage existing expertise and accelerate Saudi Arabia’s exploration of outer space.”



Dr. Matthew McCabe, director of KAUST’s Climate and Livability Initiative and a professor of Remote Sensing and Water Security, said: “Earth observation and data analysis from space platforms is core to my research, adding environmental monitoring, disaster preparedness, national security and industry development applications all benefit from an SSA and KAUST R&D alignment.



“Our developing collaboration with the [SSA] will provide an incredible opportunity for applied research with national and international impact, as well as help to deliver the next generation of scientists and engineers that will be needed to advance their ambitious research agenda.”



Dr. Manus Ward, KAUST director of Research Planning and Partnerships, said: “This is part of a conversation that we’ve been having for some time. We have strong links with [the SSA] going back several years.



“There are a lot of competencies here at KAUST that very much map onto the ambitions, goals, and aspirations of the Saudi Space Agency.”



The SSA is aligning all operational baselines to advance missions once National Space Strategy funding is approved for around 58 Saudi initiatives, including some 34 under the purview of the SSA.



According to Dr. Valanathan Munsami, SSA deputy chief executive officer: “We’re building road maps to foster and support research, development and innovation within the Kingdom’s space sector. When we started to look around for advice from key universities that have played in this domain, KAUST stood out as an indispensable powerhouse.



“We’re looking at it from a whole RDI value-chain perspective. And so, the relationships we have with the different universities will be quite a key instrument, including with KAUST.”



