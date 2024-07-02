Muscat: Artificial Intelligence (AI) will create 97 million jobs worldwide, according to a regional workshop on AI being held at W hotel in Muscat.

Nearly 14 per cent of the market share of global income would be from AI, which is poised to grow at 33 per cent per annum, says Dr Salim M al Malik, DG of Islamic World Educational, Scientific and Cultural Organisation.

Almost 77 percent of all devices will be powered by AI in the days to come as it is poised to grow by 33 percent per annum.

Held under the auspices of Khamis al Jabri, Chairman of Oman Vision 2040, the two-day workshop is an effort to explore the strategic and methodological

framework for the Islamic World Artificial Intelligence Charter and to brainstorm the possibilities of AI in the modern world.

Dr Saeed bin Hamad al Rubaie, Vice Chancellor of the University of Technology and Applied Sciences- UTAS, Dr Kais Hammami,

Director of the Center for Foresight and AI of ICESCO, Mohamed Hedi Shili, Director of the Department of Legal Affairs and

International Standards of ICESCO, Dr Said Salim Ahmed Jaboob, Deputy Vice Chancellor for Postgraduate Studies, Scientific Research & Innovation University of

Technology and Applied Sciences - UTAS, delivered speeches, which will be followed by various panel discussions headed by experts in the sector.

