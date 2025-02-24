Washington: A new study has found that people who rely on artificial intelligence (AI) tools at work are taking the easy way out by making these tools think for them, and are losing their mental capabilities in return.

The study was conducted by Microsoft's AI developer Copilot and Carnegie Mellon University (CMU), which stated that the improper use of technology can lead to the deterioration of cognitive abilities that should be preserved, indicating that the use of AI may lead people to abandon difficult cognitive tasks such as developing strategies and solving problems and settling with routine tasks such as verifying outputs of AI tools.

The study team explained that after evaluating the answers of users of AI tools such as Chat GPT to do tasks such as writing their superiors' emails or reviewing the performance of their colleagues, it appeared that generative AI transformed the nature of critical thinking into simply verifying information, integrating answers, and managing tasks.

The study was conducted on more than 300 people working in cognitive functions, during which there was a significant decrease in cognitive effort among many of those surveyed after the respondents explained more than 900 examples of how they used AI while doing their work.

