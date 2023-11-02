ABU DHABI - Agthia Group PJSC, one of the region's leading food and beverage companies, has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Microsoft UAE, offering scope to revolutionise everything from customer service to production, procurement, and employee engagement, and marking a significant milestone in Agthia's journey to become a regional digital leader in the consumer-packaged goods (CPG) industry.

The MoU focuses on revolutionising customer experience with AI, establishing smart retail stores and enhancing employee engagement and learning.

Alan Smith, Group Chief Executive Officer of Agthia, commented, "Our work with Microsoft will play a pivotal role in Agthia's ongoing digital transformation, utilising new tools to navigate the digital landscape and identify opportunities for market expansion, operational excellence and commercial success, while accelerating innovation and responsible, sustainable business practices throughout the FMCG value chain."

Vanderlei Santos, Chief Digital Officer of Agthia, said, "We are delighted to embark on this transformative journey with Microsoft that enables us to offer our customers a truly personalised experience, and we look forward to providing unparalleled value to our customers and employees, leveraging Microsoft's experience and comprehensive suite of technologies. Consistent with our five-year growth strategy, this underlines our commitment to becoming a consumer data-driven organisation through accelerating our digital agenda."