Abu Dhabi: Abu Dhabi National Oil Company (ADNOC) has joined forces with e& for a strategic project to build the energy industry’s largest private 5G wireless network, according to a press release.

The joint venture (JV) spans 11,000 square kilometres (sq km) and is expected to be completed in 2025 while generating $1.50 billion (AED 5.50 billion) in value during its first five years of operation.

The 5G network will deliver high-bandwidth connectivity across ADNOC’s onshore and offshore operations, which will enable the group to further integrate its advanced AI solutions at its most remote facilities.

This will also lower costs through automation, improve efficiency, cut emissions and enhance the safety of its people.

Sultan Ahmed Al Jaber, Managing Director and Group CEO of ADNOC, said: “Global demand is rising for both energy and AI, so by investing in cutting-edge connectivity across our operations, we can ensure that we continue providing secure, reliable and responsible energy to our customers.”

“As we grow our diversified energy portfolio, this strategic partnership will generate value and enable us to make faster, smarter decisions, from the control room to the boardroom, future-proof our business and keep our people and the environment safe,” Al Jaber mentioned.

Jassem Mohamed Bu Ataba Alzaabi, Chairman of e&, commented: "e&’s collaboration with ADNOC will enable the creation of a cutting-edge private 5G network underscoring our dedication to harnessing technology and powering sustainable and intelligent transformation in the energy sector.”

Alzaabi highlighted: “With connectivity being the backbone of technological advancements, we’re leveraging our expertise as a pioneer in network and AI innovations to drive breakthroughs in the energy sector and spur progress and success across industries. Beyond this partnership, we continue to work with ADNOC and other major players across multiple sectors to set new industry standards and redefine what’s possible.”

Earlier in June, the ADX-listed group teamed up with Abu Dhabi Chamber of Commerce and Industry to back SMEs in the country.

All Rights Reserved - Mubasher Info © 2005 - 2022 Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).