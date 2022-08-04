UAE - e-registrations are now open for Idex and Navdex hosted in Abu Dhabi in February, which will provide a globally leading platform, showcasing the latest international defence innovations and technologies.

Organised by the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Company (Adnec) in collaboration with the UAE Ministry of Defence, the events are set to attract leading participants and exhibitors from all over the world.

The 16th edition of the International Defence Exhibition and Conference (Idex 2023), and the 7th edition of the Naval Defence Exhibition and Conference (Navdex 2023), will take place from February 20 to 24, 2023.

30th anniversary

Registration is now open for both companies and visitors through: https://idexuae.ae/registration/

The upcoming edition of Idex and Navdex marks the 30th anniversary of these events that have become the largest of their kind in the world, attracting major companies from across the international defence industries sector.

Additionally, they are expected to host high-calibre participation, including leaders, decision-makers, ministers, senior officials, as well as industry experts and professionals from all over the world.

Idex and Navdex previous edition recorded renowned success, welcoming over 62 thousand visitors and 900 local and international companies from 59 countries, in addition to hosting 35 pavilions with 5 countries participating for the first time ever.

