DUBAI - The Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority (ADAA) signed a commercial partnership agreement with SAP during GITEX Global 2024 to adopt the RISE with SAP platform to enhance efficiency of the Authority’s digital infrastructure.

The partnership marks a significant milestone in ADAA's digital transformation journey as RISE with SAP platform provides integrated capabilities for managing human and financial resources, unifying operations under one platform, and offering flexibility in choosing cloud solutions.

This will enhance data protection and ensure business continuity by providing instant analyses that help in making strategic decisions that improve the efficiency of vital operations in the Authority.

The agreement is also one of the Authority’s strategic steps in transferring its cloud computing to the Microsoft Azure platform, which is considered one of the most prominent cloud computing platforms in the world due to its advanced cybersecurity that relies on AI solutions to protect data according to the highest international standards.

Commenting on the partnership, Mahmoud Al Alawi, Executive Director of the Corporate Support Sector at the Abu Dhabi Accountability Authority, said, “The adoption of RISE with SAP platform is part of our digital transformation strategy. We seek advanced solutions to improve the efficiency of our corporate operations, enhance and develop corporate performance, and enhance the efficiency of the Authority’s digital infrastructure.”

Marwan Zeineddine, Managing Director, SAP UAE, said, “We are pleased to partner with ADAA in its digital transformation journey through our innovative technologies. Through this agreement, we aim to enable ADAA to enhance its financial operations in line with the Abu Dhabi government’s vision for digital transformation.”