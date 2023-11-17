ABU DHABI -- The Abu Dhabi Media Network (ADMN) has signed a cooperation agreement with Roots Production Studio, in line with ADMN’s new strategy to develop its channels’ media content.

The signing was done on the sidelines of ADMN’s participation in the Global Media Congress (GMC), hosted by Abu Dhabi, under the patronage of His Highness Sheikh Mansour bin Zayed Al Nahyan, Vice President, Deputy Prime Minister, Chairman of the Presidential Court, from 14th to 16th November, 2023, at the Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre (ADNEC).

The agreement’s signing was attended by Rashid Humaid Al Qubaisi. Chief Executive Officer of Abu Dhabi Media, Issa Saif Al Mazrouei, CEO of the Content Centre, Abdul Rahim Al Nuaimi, CEO of Marketing and Communication and Official Spokesperson of the Network, and Yasser Harb, CEO of Roots Production Studio.

The agreement underscores ADMN’s commitment to advancing local content production, including dramatic works and entertainment programmes. The network is dedicated to supporting domestic companies, specifically focusing on media, artistic production, and creativity.

Under the cooperation agreement, the two parties will collaborate to create a range of series, dramas, and diverse programmes that integrate elements of education, awareness, and entertainment to provide a wealth of purposeful and diverse content that will resonate with the preferences and aspirations of various social segments, presented innovatively and interactively.

Al Qubaisi said the network aims to be a leader in the content industry by providing interactive, entertaining, and educational content that meets the highest artistic standards and the needs of both local and Arab audiences.

The agreement with Roots is part of this commitment, as the network aims to produce high-quality content that will enhance its reputation among national, regional, and international media institutions, he added, noting that the goal is to cater to the diverse tastes and interests of different segments and demographics of society.

Harb said Roots produces various informative programmes for ADMN’s channels and is working on some remarkable Emirati drama series for the next Ramadan season, which will showcase new Emirati stories and young talents. These productions are different from previous ones in terms of artistic quality and vision, he added.