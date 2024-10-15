The Department of Government Enablement (DGE) has launched TAMM 3.0 at GITEX Global 2024. This AI-powered platform marks a major advancement in the delivery of government services in Abu Dhabi.

In collaboration with other Abu Dhabi government entities, DGE is setting a new benchmark in digital government through TAMM’s one-stop-shop featuring a unified app and portal, offering over 800 seamless services through a personalised, highly intuitive platform designed to meet the evolving needs of citizens, residents, visitors and investors.

The TAMM 3.0 launch is part of the Abu Dhabi Government’s Digital Strategy and the UAE’s National AI Strategy 2031, guided by a vision to enhance the lives of citizens, residents, visitors, and investors by improving public services through advanced technologies and innovation.

Ahmed Tamim Hisham Al Kuttab, Chairman of the Department of Government Enablement – Abu Dhabi, said, “The launch of TAMM 3.0 is a pivotal step in further enhancing Abu Dhabi government service delivery, in line with the visionary objectives of Abu Dhabi’s leadership to realise seamless, AI-powered solutions that elevate public services. In close collaboration with numerous other Abu Dhabi government entities, we are enabling a new standard in digital government, where personalised, efficient, and proactive services ensure that Abu Dhabi government entities work together towards one meaningful goal which is to consistently meet the evolving needs of citizens and residents.”

TAMM 3.0 is designed to provide a highly personalised experience for each user. The platform’s AI-powered assistant, dubbed TAMM’s AI Assistant, features conversational voice capabilities, allowing users to interact through voice commands in Arabic and English.

It offers 24/7 support, while advanced algorithms analyse user behaviour and preferences to tailor services and recommendations, ensuring every interaction is relevant, efficient, and user-friendly, whether renewing licences, paying utility bills or configuring an automated payment, applying for permits, or accessing healthcare services.

At present, TAMM 3.0 offers a multitude of AI-enabled government services integrated into a single platform. This comprehensive integration underscores DGE’s commitment to providing efficient, accessible and future-ready government services to Abu Dhabi’s constituents.

TAMM Care has also been further enhanced within TAMM 3.0 to ensure an advanced customer experience. Building upon its existing capabilities, with the Unified Abu Dhabi Government Contact Centre and the TAMM Unified Service Centres, TAMM Care offers two modes of care, including responsive and proactive support powered by real-time dashboards and with a Customer-360 view derived from Abu Dhabi Government’s Unified CRM.

Specifically, for responsive support, TAMM has expanded its Live Support services to include video and audio channels. This allows customers to engage directly with a TAMM agent virtually, providing personalised, hands-on assistance from the comfort and privacy of their homes.

The expanded service enhances accessibility, minimises the need for physical visits, and boosts customer satisfaction through focused, personalised guidance via video and audio. A key feature, screen sharing, enables TAMM agents to pinpoint and resolve customer issues efficiently while maintaining user privacy. As for proactive support, TAMM teams actively monitor interactions and intervene to pre-empt or address any potential challenges.

In parallel, TAMM Nexus was introduced to revolutionise the Product Delivery Life Cycle within TAMM, leveraging AI across all phases (ideation, requirements, design, development, and testing). This translates to a potential 70-80 percent increase in speed, accuracy, and quality. This AI-powered approach enables a more agile and rapid iteration process, significantly accelerating the delivery of new services on the TAMM platform.

By optimising each phase with AI, TAMM Nexus ensures that new features can be rolled out faster with higher standards of quality and security, aligning with the broader goals of digital innovation and service excellence.

Dr. Mohamed Al Askar, Director-General of the TAMM Programme, said, “Our mission is to continuously challenge the status quo and elevate the experience and improve the quality of life for citizens, residents, visitors, and businesses in Abu Dhabi. Contributing to DGE’s ambition towards an AI-native government, TAMM 3.0 delivers against this mission and provides a truly personalised experience that puts the needs of every customer at the centre of Abu Dhabi Government’s unified TAMM omnichannel and services one-stop shop.

"By harnessing the power of AI, we are equipping our customers with their own AI assistant that knows them and their unique needs, and that is making government interactions more personalised, intuitive and seamless, ensuring that every touchpoint is user-friendly and tailored to each individual’s unique preferences.”

TAMM’s AI Assistant allows real-time and contextualised responses to customer’s queries and applications. By analysing vast amounts of data, TAMM 3.0 has the required context and capability to provide instant feedback, approvals and recommendations, making government services faster and more efficient. Not only does this real-time capability enhance the user experience, it also significantly reduces the administrative burden on government entities.

As DGE continues to roll out TAMM 3.0, the platform is set to evolve even further, incorporating new features and services that will continue to push the boundaries of what digital government can achieve.

The launch of TAMM 3.0 at GITEX 2024 marks a significant milestone in Abu Dhabi’s journey toward becoming a global hub for innovation and technology-driven government and cements the emirate’s position as a global leader and pioneer in this space.