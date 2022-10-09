The Abu Dhabi Government will showcase more than 100 innovative digital initiatives and projects in the field of digital transformation at Gitex Global 2022, which will be held from October 10 to 14 at the Dubai World Trade Centre.

In its eleventh year of participation, and under the theme of ‘Leading the Digital Future’, the Abu Dhabi Government is supporting more than 30 government and academic entities at the Abu Dhabi Government Pavilion.

The participation of the Abu Dhabi Government at Gitex Global 2022 comes under the supervision of the Higher Committee of Digital Government in Abu Dhabi as part of its efforts to implement a governance framework across the Abu Dhabi government and make a fundamental change in the concept of government services, moving towards a digital future. It comes in line with efforts to enable an integrated digital government based on innovation and creativity to serve all members of society in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi while strengthening partnerships between government entities and the private sector.

Key pillars

Gitex Global 2022 offers the Abu Dhabi Government an opportunity to showcase the initiatives of government entities that were launched within the key pillars of the Abu Dhabi digital agenda, which includes government services, digital government solutions, data and artificial intelligence, cybersecurity, and digital ecosystem enablement.

Ali Rashid Al Ketbi, Chairman of the Department of Government Support - Abu Dhabi, said: “The importance of Gitex Global 2022 lies in it being a global platform to enhance strategic partnerships between public and private sectors, explore new opportunities for meaningful cooperation with academia and major global technology companies to support Abu Dhabi's digital agenda. Gitex is a great opportunity to exchange experiences and share knowledge about emerging technologies and global initiatives, thus contributing to accelerating digital transformation in the Emirate of Abu Dhabi.”

Al Ketbi added: “with its participation at Gitex Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi Government aims to showcase the achievements of the emirate in the areas of digital transformation and how we have built on those achievements, the latest of which was the transfer of all Abu Dhabi government services to the Abu Dhabi unified government services ecosystem TAMM. Through TAMM, government services were transformed to become 100% digital services, allowing the community in Abu Dhabi to easily access all government services in the Emirate and achieve their transactions smoothly and quickly.”

Digital transformation

Dr Mohamed Abdel Hamid Al Askar, Director General of the Abu Dhabi Digital Authority, said: “We are showcasing new digital initiatives, exploring innovative ideas, and adopting digital technologies that help them advance and succeed in the field of digital transformation.”

Al Askar stressed the importance of the pavilion as a platform to enhance cooperation and partnership between government entities that participate under one umbrella and unite with one goal – to enhance the quality of life for the community and achieve happiness for all residents of Abu Dhabi.

During Gitex Global 2022, the Abu Dhabi government pavilion will also host a series of events, including a ‘Capture the Flag’ competition, which is one of the most known cybersecurity competitions in the world. The ‘ethical hacking’ competition aims to enhance the skills of ‘ethical hackers’, a group of cybersecurity researchers who work to penetrate websites, apps and computer networks to test their security levels and anticipate hacking attacks that companies and government entities could be exposed to.

