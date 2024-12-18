RIYADH —The Federation of Saudi Chambers has revealed that Polish Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Digital Affairs, Krzysztof Gavkowski, confirmed that 30 Polish companies are currently working on opening offices in Saudi Arabia with support and guarantees from the Polish government.



This came during a meeting between the Chairman of the Federation of Saudi Chambers, Hassan Al-Huwaizi, and several Saudi investors at the Federation’s headquarters, with the participation of officials and representatives of government agencies from both countries, in Riyadh on Monday.



"Saudi Arabia's experience in the field of technology, digitization and artificial intelligence represents is inspiring experience and is a model to be emulated in the Middle East," he said, revealing that a number of Polish companies have obtained licenses to open headquarters and branches in Saudi Arabia.



Ibrahim Al-Mubarak, Assistant Minister of Investment and CEO of the Investment Marketing Authority, said that Saudi Arabia is the best partner for Poland in the sectors of communications, information technology, data centers and artificial intelligence, as it has the best digital infrastructure in the world. He also pointed to opportunities for cooperation in the field of food security and agriculture and benefiting from Poland’s strategic location for Saudi companies to reach the Polish market and the Arab markets.



"The meeting is an extension of the successes and positive outcomes of the recent visit of a delegation to Poland. We are looking forward to more cooperation between the business sectors of the two countries to raise the level of trade exchange from its current levels estimated at about $9 billion to broader horizons." Al-Huwaizi said.



The Chairman of the Saudi-Polish Business Council, Abdullah Abu Dubeil, said that Polish companies will work to open headquarters in Saudi Arabia during the first quarter of 2025. He added that the Council is working on developing a joint action plan in cooperation with the authorities in the two countries. It is also holding an exhibition for Polish companies in Saudi Arabia.

