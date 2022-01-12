Saudi Water Partnerships Company (SWPC) has issued request for qualifications (RFQs) for two independent strategic water reservoir projects - Al Ahsa and Eastern Province - in the kingdom with a total ultimate treatment capacity of 4.9 million cu m/day.

The Eastern Province Independent Strategic Water Reservoir will be constructed with an indicative water storage capacity of 3.51 million cu m, while the Al Ahsa Independent Strategic Water Reservoir will boast a water storage capacity of 1.4 million cu m, said a statement from SWPC.

The project will include water reservoirs and all the associated infrastructure and facilities, it stated.

According to SWPC, a total of 21 utility project developers, including 10 Saudi companies, had expressed their interests in the Al Ahsa and Eastern Province project.

Several global firms including European majors - Swiss waterproofing contractor Carpi Tech and Dutch utility specialist Arkoil Technologies - and Japan's Marubeni Corporation in addition to China Harbour Engineering Company are eyeing the project.

The locals in the race include Ajlan & Bros; Alfanar; Nesma; Alkhorayef Water and Power Technologies; Al Rajhi Holding; Mowah and Tecton Engineering & Construction, while the regional heavyweights' list comprises UAE's Metito and Contrax International DMCC; Kuwait's Gulf Investment Corporation and Alghanim International General Trading & Contracting and Egypt's Orascom Construction and AAW & Partners.

SWPC said it will be conducting a competitive process to select a private sector developer (or developer consortium) for the funding, procurement, implementation, operation, maintenance and transfer (Boot) of the project.

The successful bidder, through a project company to be incorporated, will provide the required storage capacity to SWPC under a 30-year water storage agreement.

SWPC’s obligations under the WSA will be supported by a credit support agreement from the government of the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia, it added.

For the Al-Ahsa and Eastern Province projects, Synergy Consulting IFA is the lead and financial advisor; Amer Al Amr Law Firm the legal advisor and WSP Middle East Limited the technical advisor.

The last date for submitting the bids has been set at February 10.-TradeArabia News Service

