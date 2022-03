COLOMBO- Sri Lanka's Central Bank on Friday said the country's trade deficit in December 2021 had widened to $1.09 billion from $562 million a year ago.

The island nation's exports rose 19.9% year on year to $1.16 billion in December 2021, while imports increased by 46.8% to $2.24 billion during the same period, the central bank said.

