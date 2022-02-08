MADRID- Spain is due to launch a syndicated 30-year euro benchmark bond maturing on Oct 31, 2052 in the coming days, a lead manager said on Tuesday.

The bond would be auctioned "in the near future subject to market conditions", the lead manager said in a memo seen by Reuters.

Spain's treasury gave a mandate to BBVA, BNP Paribas, Citigroup, Credit Agricole, Deutsche Bank and Santander to handle the bond, the lead manager said.

Spain plans to issue a net 75 billion euros ($84.95 billion) in bonds in 2022.

