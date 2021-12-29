RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunications Co., known as solutions by stc, has signed contracts worth SR156 million ($42 million) with Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, for centralized storage servers and internet gateway.

The two-year contracts will see stc deliver services including servers, storages, licenses, expansion on core nodes, and professional technical services, the ICT service provider said in a bourse statement.

The financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial statements in the first quarter of 2022, it added.

solutions by stc is an internet-services unit that is 79-percent-owned by stc — the largest telecom operator in the Kingdom.