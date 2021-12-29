PHOTO
RIYADH: Arabian Internet and Telecommunications Co., known as solutions by stc, has signed contracts worth SR156 million ($42 million) with Saudi Telecom Co., known as stc, for centralized storage servers and internet gateway.
The two-year contracts will see stc deliver services including servers, storages, licenses, expansion on core nodes, and professional technical services, the ICT service provider said in a bourse statement.
The financial impact of the contract is expected to be reflected in the company’s financial statements in the first quarter of 2022, it added.
solutions by stc is an internet-services unit that is 79-percent-owned by stc — the largest telecom operator in the Kingdom.
Copyright: Arab News © 2021 All rights reserved. Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).
Disclaimer: The content of this article is syndicated or provided to this website from an external third party provider. We are not responsible for, and do not control, such external websites, entities, applications or media publishers. The body of the text is provided on an “as is” and “as available” basis and has not been edited in any way. Neither we nor our affiliates guarantee the accuracy of or endorse the views or opinions expressed in this article. Read our full disclaimer policy here.