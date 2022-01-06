RIYADH: Sulaiman Al Habib Medical Services, Saudi’s largest private health services provider, will run a new hospital in the northwestern region of Tabuk.

Sulaiman Al Habib signed a SR32.5 million ($8.6 million) lease contract for a new hospital in a 50-year deal, Tabuk Municipality revealed in a bourse filing.

As per contract terms, Tabuk city is to see the medical firm construct, operate, and maintain a hospital on its King Faisal Road.

The area is already seeing much development thanks to giga projects such as NEOM and The Red Sea Development Co., known as TRSDC.

The hospital will cover an area of 58,663 square meters.

Sulaiman Al Habib expects the deal’s impact to roll out on its financial statements upon completion and operation of the project.

Tabuk hosts three major giga projects owned by the Public Investment Fund: NEOM, TRSDC, and Amaala.