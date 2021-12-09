PHOTO
Saudi industrial production expanded by an annual rate of 7.7 percent in October to reach its highest level since April 2020, data published by Gastat showed.
This was also the highest growth rate since June of this year.
Jumps in the output of the mining and quarrying sector were mainly responsible for the expansion as it went up by 9.1 percent.
Oil production rose from 8.9 million barrels per day in October last year to 9.7 million bpd in October 2021.
