RIYADH: Wafi, the Saudi government's platform for authorising and regulating off-plan property sales confirmed the completion of 16 housing projects across Saudi Arabia.

The projects totaling in the region of SR2.3 billion ($614 million) are in Riyadh, Jeddah, Al-Khobar, and Al-Ahsa, according to SPA.

These span a total area in excess of 638,000 sqm and include a variety of residential units ranging from villas, townhouses, and apartments.

Many of these units have already been delivered to Saudi families benefiting from the Sakani program.

Sakani is the housing program aimed at increasing the percentage of Saudi families' ownership to 70 percent, in line with the Saudi Vision 2030.