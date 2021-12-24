UAE - Roxtec Saudi Arabia is restating its commitment to invest in the KSA after being awarded the ‘In Kingdom Total Value Add’ (IKTVA) score by Saudi Aramco.



Roxtec is a Swedish-owned manufacturer of pipe and cable transit seals. It has operated in Saudi Arabia for more than 20 years and opened its first dedicated KSA registered company in January this year, headquartered in the port city of Al Khobar.



Roxtec Saudi Arabia Director of Middle East Operations Firas Kafafi confirmed that the company secured the IKTVA score following an assessment by a third party and then a formal review by Saudi Aramco, which is a long-standing client. Aramco’s IKTVA programme aims to grow the local manufacturing sector, increase global competitiveness by supporting a diverse economic environment and drive future prosperity within KSA.



“We are delighted to secure the IKTVA score with Saudi Aramco. We feel this is a testament to our commitment to fully support both ARAMCO and the KSA Government’s 2030 vision,” said Firas. “This year we have started to manufacture products at our Saudi site and three quarters of our team are Saudi nationals. We understand the Kingdom is evolving and we want to play our part in the economic development and diversification agenda by investing here long term and training our local workforce. This outlook fits well with Roxtec’s ethos to be ‘globally local’ – showcasing our passion and knowledge for the countries where we work.”



Zaid Albaiyat, MENA Marketing & Business Development manager at Roxtec Saudi Arabia stated that “It is a real boost to all the Saudi team to earn a 60% score in Saudi Aramco IKTVA as we look to grow our team to 20 people. The prime sectors we are targeting for growth are power, oil & gas, renewables, telecoms, water, maritime and heavy industry. We further want to expand our supply chain to support our manufacturing facility.”



Roxtec’s sealing solutions are widely used across industries to provide certified protection against multiple hazards. Roxtec supplies its cable and pipe seals in more than 80 markets worldwide, with Roxtec Saudi Arabia being its 28th subsidiary. It has more than 250 registered product certificates and more than 500 tests and approvals. The products themselves protect from a range of hazards including fire, , flooding, smoke, gas, blast, humidity, dust, vibration, the risk of explosion and electromagnetic interference.



Roxtec has worked on numerous key projects within the Kingdom’s energy, telecoms and water industries, and its pipe and cable sealing solutions have become key components used by onshore and offshore oil and gas facilities, as well as petrochemical plants.