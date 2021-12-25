DUBAI: Dubai’s Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) opened on Saturday, a sector of the Dubai-Al Ain Road Improvement Project where the road has been widened from three to six lanes in the direction of Al Ain. The sector, which extends 8 km, starts from Bu Kadra Junction to the junction of Sheikh Mohammed bin Zayed Road with Dubai-Al Ain Road.

Works completed included two underpasses to serve the traffic from and to Al Meydan Road, service roads leading to the residential communities of Nad Al Sheba 1, 2, 3 and 4 as well as the new Nad Al Sheba Bridge, Meydan district and Meydan Heights.

As such, motorists coming from Dubai heading towards Nad Al Sheba 2 via the underpass are required to use the service road at Exit 6 on Oud Metha Street. Those exiting Meydan Heights heading to the Dubai-Al Ain Road are required to use the temporary road connecting the traffic from Meydan Heights through the Abjar Street heading to the mainstream Dubai-Al Ain Road, be it in the direction of Al Ain or Dubai, via Street 34 at Nad Al Sheba.

