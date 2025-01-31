UAE - Finalrentals, a leading global car rental network from Wales, has announced that it has partnered with Autorent, the car rental division of Bahwan International Group, to revolutionise the car rental experience for its customers in the UAE and the wider region.

This strategic alliance marks a significant milestone, with Autorent officially taking on the Finalrentals franchise for the UAE.

Together, the two brands aim to deliver innovative, customer-centric solutions that redefine the car rental landscape in the region, it stated.

On the key partnership, Ammar Akhtar, Founder and CEO of Finalrentals, said: "We are proud to welcome Autorent as our franchise partner in the UAE. As a brand under Bahwan International Group, Autorent brings a legacy of excellence and innovation that perfectly aligns with our mission to empower car rental businesses through cutting-edge technology. Together, we are committed to transforming the car rental experience for customers in the UAE."

"The event brought together key stakeholders from both organisations, emphasising their shared vision for excellence and growth," he added.

Strategic Collaboration for Innovation and Growth Paulo Fernandes, COO of Autorent, said: "Partnering with Finalrentals marks an exciting chapter for Autorent and Bahwan International Group. By combining our local expertise with Finalrentals’ innovative digital solutions, we aim to deliver a seamless and superior car rental experience for our customers."

Autorent Car Rental is one of the Middle East’s leading auto rental and leasing service companies with a track record of delivering exceptional customer experience.

Shakil Ahmad Khan, the Vice President of Autorent, said: "Our collaboration with Finalrentals reflects Bahwan International Group’s commitment to fostering innovation and delivering exceptional value. We are excited to work together to elevate the car rental experience and set new benchmarks in the UAE."

With a growing presence in over 16 prime locations across 12 cities in the UAE, Bahrain, KSA and Oman, Autorent has been helping its customers get on the road faster with truly hassle-free car rentals and leasing with a fleet of more than 13,000 cars, he added.

Copyright 2024 Al Hilal Publishing and Marketing Group Provided by SyndiGate Media Inc. (Syndigate.info).