Saudi Arabia - Wallan Trading Company, a leading player in the Saudi automotive sector, has signed a partnership with Renault Group to distribute Renault Group’s world-class products and services in the kingdom.

The agreement was announced at a special ceremony attended by French and Saudi dignitaries and representatives of both entities. Notable attendees and guests included Jerome Pannaud, Managing Director of operations in the Africa-Middle East and Asia Pacific region, Renault; and Fahd bin Saad Al-Wallan, Chairman of Wallan Trading Company.

Wallan Trading Company presented its plans for the future, which include opening 6 showrooms and 10 maintenance centers in different cities — by the end of 2024 — that will offer sales and spare parts services.

Leading market

Pannaud said: “Saudi Arabia is home to a sophisticated auto industry, with Saudi consumers being some of the most discerning auto enthusiasts in the world. A leading market with a growing presence on the global stage, Saudi Arabia is of the utmost importance to us. We are pleased to have partnered with Wallan Trading Company, a leading proponent of Saudi auto excellence. Wallan’s proud history, vast resources, and expansive network make the company the perfect partner for us — a partner that enables us to serve our customers better in the kingdom and wider region.”

He added: “Our strategic partnership will increase our sales in the Saudi market by introducing leading-edge offerings, including our latest models, uniquely designed to meet the needs, preferences, and demands of our customers. We will also work closely with Wallan Trading Company to support and empower employees with greater access to advanced technologies and value-added services to deliver an enhanced customer experience.”

Al-Wallan said: “This alliance between our companies will enable us to offer the best products and services to the automotive market in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia”.

He added: “We are excited to explore the opportunities ahead. We plan to expand our reach by opening more advanced centres in several regions so that Renault can remain close to its customers and provide greater access to the most innovative products, services, and spare parts.”

