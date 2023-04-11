Dubai will launch its first-ever Great Online Sale across e-commerce platforms, featuring discounts of up to 95 per cent across select online stores for three days.

Taking place from April 14 until April 16, shoppers can use this opportunity to purchase their Ramadan and Eid gifts online at greatly discounted prices.

A new addition to Dubai’s annual Retail Festival Calendar, the sale will showcase the full breadth of online shopping opportunities from e-stores citywide.

E-stores and e-commerce platforms participating in the Great Online Sale include: Ounass, Noon, Azadea, 6th Street, Mall Of The Emirates, Mom Store, The Red Carpet, V Perfume, Carrefour, Virgin Megastore, Jumbo, Lacoste, Centrepoint, Puma, NAMSHI and many more.

Ahmed Al Khaja, CEO of Dubai Festivals and Retail Establishment (DFRE), said: “The e-commerce sector in Dubai has grown significantly over the last few years and the Great Online Sale is an opportunity to support retailers as they continue to build an omni-channel approach to retail that meets the needs of all consumers.

"Our retail festival calendar has historically put more emphasis on driving footfall to physical stores, but it’s become equally important to support the digitalisation journey of our retail partners. This new initiative will give shoppers the chance to find great deals in the way that they prefer.”

Online shoppers can get their hands on incredible deals across a range of categories including fashion and accessories, kids, baby and toys, health and beauty, home and lifestyle, electronics, jewellery, watches and more.

To discover all the offers and participating brands, receive an exclusive promo code for extra discounts, and get a chance to be one of the three winners to receive Dh10,000 cash, shoppers can visit www.greatonlinesale.com.

