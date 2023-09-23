UAE-based retail giant LuLu Group is setting up a logistics hub in Poland to further expand its presence in the European market.

The company has just signed two separate agreements with the Polish Investment and Trade Agency and Olsztyn Mazury Airport to implement the plan.

This comes just days after LuLu Group opened its sourcing, food processing and export hub in Italy.

In the new investment in Poland, the retail giant will establish a facility at Olsztyn Mazury Airport to handle fresh products, including meat, berries, apples, cheese and other packaged food, which will be delivered to markets in the Middle East and North Africa, Far East and India.

The planned facility will serve as the company’s first logistics centre in Central and Eastern Europe.

It will increase the availability of local Polish products in LuLu’s supermarket shelves, as well as boost the cooperation between Polish producers and suppliers and contractors in the UAE.

The investment will also open up new opportunities for local Polish producers, according to Pawel Kurtasz, Chairman of the Management Board of the Polish Investment and Trade Agency.

“The logistics centre in Poland will play a key role in the development of the LuLu Group International’s business in Central and Eastern Europe,” a statement said.

“The new investment is another step in the company’s expansion, which will strengthen its position as one of the most important players on the global retail market," it said.

(Writing by Cleofe Maceda; editing by Seban Scaria)

(seban.scaria@lseg.com)