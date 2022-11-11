RIYADH — In implementation of its expansion strategy, and in order to enhance its network of branches, Theeb Rent a Car has opened a new branch on Prince Majed Road, Al-Rabwa District, Jeddah, to keep pace with the great leap that the company is witnessing, in terms of its spread in various cities and governorates of the Kingdom.



Theeb Rent a Car has been keen to open a branch in Al-Rabwa district in Jeddah working 24 hours to meet the demands of the company's customers of all segments. The new branch is characterized by its strategic location and area that accommodates a large number of cars, in addition to the population density of this district, which is considered an attraction factor for car rental from various social segments, including companies, individuals and the business sector.



Mr. Abdulaziz Sayyah AlGhothayan, Theeb Rent a Car Regional Director of the Western Region, commenting on the opening of the new branch, said: “The opening of Theeb Rent a Car for its new branch in Al-Rabwa district in Jeddah is perfectly in line with the company’s long-standing policy of expansion that aims to expand in various cities of the Kingdom. Therefore, the company has continued to implement its strategic plans in opening more new branches so as to keep pace with the next stage.”



He explained that Theeb Rent a Car will witness more expansions in the Western Region during the coming period in order to enhance its network of branches, which spread across the various cities of the Kingdom, pointing out that the company’s wide base of clients trust the car rental services offered to them, and have a perfect experience with us.



Theeb Rent a Car is one of the major pioneering companies in the field of car rental at the level of the Kingdom and the region, and it has a broad base of clients from various categories, sectors, and individuals. The company provides a wide range of car rental solutions and services, including long and short term rentals, with a cumulative experience that extends for more than 30 years since launching its car rental business in 1991, and a current fleet of more than 24,000 vehicles.

