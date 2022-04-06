South African grocery retailer Pick n Pay on Wednesday forecast higher annual earnings despite estimating lost sales worth about 2.7 billion rands ($184.67 million) due to last year's civil unrest in the country and liquor sale restrictions.

The company said its headline earnings, the main profit measure in South Africa, were expected to be in the range of 247.65-270.59 cents per share for the year ended Feb. 27.

($1 = 14.6206 rand)

