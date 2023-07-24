The Souq Al Jubail 8th annual Dates Festival will continue until September, after receiving an unparalleled turnout from both local and international visitors and enjoying broad participation from date shop owners and vendors since the festival’s launch on 15th June.

During its first month, the festival witnessed an influx of shoppers and visitors who enjoyed tasting and purchasing from the many different types of available fresh dates, a cultural item regarded as an essential food product in Arab heritage. Dates are consistently found in every Emirati and Arab home, owing mainly to its high nutritional value, delicious taste and excellent pairing with traditional Arabic coffee.

Eng. Hamid Al Zarouni, Chief Officer of Souq Al Jubail, said, “The annual Souq Al Jubail Dates Festival is a major destination for sellers and lovers of all types of dates. We are extremely proud of the great turnout that the festival has continuously amassed over the years. We anticipate even more future successes with this annual festival and hope to continue catering to and advancing the Emirate of Sharjah in this field.”

Al Zarouni added, “We strive to organise a variety of events that cater to the varying interests of Souq Al Jubail visitors throughout the year. Due to our reliable and excellent services and facilities, Souq Al Jubail is a major attraction for both local and international shoppers and tourists. We ensure a unique and exciting experience for visitors through diverse activities at Souq Al Jubail, Sharjah’s premier shopping destination.”

Souq Al Jubail is a project of Sharjah Asset Management, the investment arm of the Government of Sharjah.