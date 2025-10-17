Jubail Island announced the first wave of premium retail partners set to open at Souk Al Jubail, a pivotal milestone in establishing the island’s social heart as a premier destination for refined living.

This carefully curated selection of lifestyle brands marks a significant step in shaping Souk Al Jubail into the vibrant, walkable community hub it was envisioned to be - a place where well-being, convenience, and community seamlessly connect.

Owned by Jubail Island Investment Company (JIIC), and developed by LEAD Development, Jubail Island comprises six residential villages nestled among the breathtaking natural beauty and rich biodiversity of the mangroves.

This low-density, low-impact landmark community seamlessly blends sustainable living, luxury, and wellness, offering an iconic new addition to Abu Dhabi's real estate landscape.

The new offerings reflect Jubail Island’s commitment to creating a modern neighbourhood centre designed around the elevated everyday needs of Abu Dhabi residents, said the developer JIIC in a statement.

Jubail Market will welcome visitors with a well-curated mix of dining, retail, and lifestyle destinations that reflect diversity and sophistication.

The lineup includes 1847 Men’s Salon, offering a premium grooming experience for men; Artigiano, serving authentic Italian flavors in a warm, family-friendly setting; and Bedashing Beauty Lounge, a UAE favorite renowned for its expert beauty services.

Adding vibrancy to the community, Daily Press Coffee brings a specialty coffee experience rooted in local culture, while Functional Fitness introduces state-of-the-art fitness solutions, and Medicina Pharmacy provides trusted healthcare and wellness services, it stated.

Families can also enjoy Redwood Nursery, which offers a nature-inspired environment for early childhood development, while Washio delivers modern convenience with eco-friendly laundry services and home delivery, it stated.

With the addition of these premium brands, Jubail Market strengthens its position as a vibrant hub that seamlessly blends shopping, wellness, and lifestyle - alongside essentials such as Spinneys, the community’s cornerstone supermarket, offering fresh produce, everyday essentials, and gourmet selections under one roof.

Eng. Abdulla Al Shamsi, General Manager of JIIC, said: "The expansion of Souk Al Jubail is a testament to our commitment to creating a lifestyle destination that is as welcoming as it is convenient. Each new brand has been thoughtfully selected to meet the needs of our growing community and to enhance the everyday experience of our residents."

"These openings mark the next stage in Jubail Island’s development, where wellness, sustainability, and quality of life are at the forefront. From beauty and wellness to dining and home living, Souk Al Jubail is positioned as a vibrant destination for families, professionals, and visitors alike," he added.

