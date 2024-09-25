Riyadh: The Saudi Food and Drug Authority (SFDA) has recently updated the "Guidelines and Requirements for Cosmetic Products Listing" to enhance consumer awareness of regulatory procedures for product listing and clarify associated requirements.



The updates include improved access to circulars on cosmetic products and their list of components, as well as revisions to the documents required for account sign-up and product listing in the unified online system (GHAD). Additionally, the updates feature an enhanced listing mechanism and improved access for listers.



As part of its ongoing efforts to improve communication with inventors and researchers, and to support Saudi Vision 2030, the SFDA offers the "Classification of an Innovative Product" service. This initiative aims to facilitate the classification and regulation of products and provides a regulatory pathway for individuals without commercial registration.



This free service clarifies the regulatory path for innovative products under SFDA jurisdiction. Furthermore, the SFDA organizes consulting sessions for private sector customers, including importers and manufacturers of pharmaceuticals, herbal products, food products, animal feed, cosmetics, and medical devices and supplies. During these sessions, the procedures and requirements for registering products subject to SFDA oversight are explained, along with the requirements for advertising and promotion, the disclosure and transparency system, and product classification services.



The SFDA also holds scientific lectures for healthcare professionals and organizes awareness campaigns about diseases and health education, among other related topics.