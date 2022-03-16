RIYADH: Jarir Marketing Co. has extended the tenures of both Mohammad Al-Agil as chairman of the board and Abdul Karim Al-Agil as vice chairman for three more years, according to a bourse filing.

In accordance with the new election terms, the changes came into effect on March 9, 2022.

Founded in 1979, Jarir has grown to become one of the largest books and electronics retailers in Saudi Arabia.

