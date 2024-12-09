Saudi Arabia’s pioneering retail brand partner Cenomi Retail has reopened the Zara store in the new concept at Al Nakheel Mall in Riyadh, the most innovative mall in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia.

This store, located on the ground floor of the mall, totals over 3000 sq m of commercial surface and features the latest technological innovations from Zara's integrated online and physical store platform.

The store facade is built as per the updated Zara design concept, with the Infinity stone texture finish and brushed stainless steel portal ceilings, said Cenomi Retail in its statement.

The interior, it stated, is predominantly white, clean and neutral with hints of colour and warmth from wooden fixtures and the natural tones of the textiles.

The space encompasses the Women’s, Men’s and Kids’ section offering products that elevate everyday living and inspire new avenues of self-expression, it added.

On the store reopening, CEO Salim Fakhouri said: "It has been expanded to an impressive over 3,000 sqm of commercial surface and is now the largest Zara store in the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia and one of the biggest in the Mena region."

"This expansion aligns with the progressive growth of the retail sector in the kingdom of Saudi Arabia, which is currently valued at SAR 682 billion and is projected to grow by an average of 5.3% annually through 2028. We are committed to renovating our stores in prime locations to offer an immersive and spacious shopping experience, seamlessly integrating physical and online shopping for maximum convenience, supported by the latest fashion technology," he added.

According to him, this store has a new ‘boutique’ space for Zara's newborns collection, and exclusive space dedicated to footwear and accessories with personalized assistance.

As part of Zara's commitment to efficient store design, construction and management, the store has some of the most advanced energy-efficiency systems available, said Fakhouri.

The measures taken to reduce environmental impact include efficient heating and cooling systems, energy-saving LED lighting and the use of lower impact materialsm, he stated.

The store is connected to Inditex’s internal Inergy platform, which monitors the efficient consumption of the store's air conditioning and electricity installations to enhance their management, identify the most efficient systems, improve maintenance and help define strategies to reduce energy demand, he added.

