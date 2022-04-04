UAE - Samsung Gulf Electronics has launched the Galaxy A53 5G, to deliver a complete package of the latest Galaxy innovations in the UAE.

Powered by a brand-new processor, coupled with Galaxy’s signature AI camera, expansive and smooth display and two-day battery life, the new Galaxy A53 features 5G connectivity, defence-grade security, an eco-conscious, stylish and slim design and advanced connected experiences.

“It is a pleasure to announce the launch of Galaxy A53 5G, featuring the latest innovations to enable exceptional user experiences in the UAE,” said Osman Albora, Head of Mobile Experience Division, Samsung Gulf Electronics. “Our consumers deserve the opportunity to make the most of mobile technology to empower their lifestyles. With the latest Galaxy A53 5G release, it is easier than ever to enjoy Galaxy’s advanced, innovative mobile experience at a great value.”

Galaxy A53 5G’s quad-camera system features a 64MP OIS Camera with VDIS technology that takes crisp and steady shots every time. Meanwhile, a high-resolution 32MP front camera delivers great selfies and clear video call experiences.

Fuelled by a brand new 5nm processor, the new Galaxy A53 5G innovative AI-powered camera makes every image look awesome – even in low lighting. Improved Night mode automatically synthesizes up to 12 images at once, so night photos look bright, with less noise. And when shooting video in low-light environments, the device’s framerate is automatically adjusted to create bright, clear videos. The enhanced Portrait mode captures depth and subject outlines more accurately with dual cameras and powerful AI.

Additionally, with Fun mode, moments can be amplified using playful filters and effects that now work with the Ultra-wide lens. Plus, Photo Remaster breathes new life into old and low-quality photos, and Object eraser removes photo bombers in the background.

The new Galaxy A53 5G’s intelligent algorithm ensures the display comes through in vivid detail, even outside. Its expansive 6.5-inch Super AMOLED display also offers a 120Hz refresh rate for an immersive experience. It is also equipped with up to two-day battery life and 25W Super-Fast Charging – so viewing, streaming and more can last longer.

The Galaxy A53 5G is expertly crafted to be fashionable, functional, and sustainable. The device’s slim bezel creates a smooth, stylish look and Ambient Edge design seamlessly blends the camera with the body of the phone. It features the tough Corning Gorilla Glass 5 and IP67 water and dust resistance, providing enhanced durability and peace of mind.

The new Galaxy A53 5G ensures data and information stay protected, secured by the defence-grade Samsung Knox. When storing private photos, notes and apps, Secure Folder offers users an encrypted, digital safe, so only they can access its contents. Using Private Share , users can control exactly who has access to files and for how long. Galaxy A53 5G will also include the new Samsung Wallet , a convenient and protected place to safely store everything from boarding passes to credit cards. Galaxy A53 5G works seamlessly with other Galaxy devices for the full connected Galaxy ecosystem experience.

The new Galaxy A53 5G is available at AED1,749 (256GB) ($476) and AED1,549 (128GB), and can be purchased from Samsung brand stores, Samsung.com as well as major retailers in the UAE.

Until April 30, consumers who purchase the device will get, in addition to the Samsung Care+ for one year, a complimentary 3-month Spotify Premium subscription to enjoy and listen to unlimited high-quality streaming music, a complimentary 2-month YouTube Premium subscription to enjoy ad-free video streaming, a complimentary 2 months offer for Adobe Premium access for 3 Apps and a complimentary 6-month 100GB OneDrive subscription.

