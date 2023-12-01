Bamaco Motors, the exclusive distributor of Audi in Saudi Arabia, has introduced the Audi Q2 to the kingdom’s discerning automotive market.

As a testament to Audi’s commitment to innovation and design, the Q2 emerges as a compact SUV that seamlessly blends progressive design, cutting-edge technology, and dynamic performance.

It’s perfectly placed to redefine urban luxury and driving pleasure for a younger, trendier audience in the ardent Saudi Arabian market, said a statement.

Simon Horabin, Audi General Manager at Samaco Motors, said: The Audi Q2 is an SUV with emotional design and abundant sportiness. It serves a dual function in the market, where it opens avenues to reach new Audi customers and the diverse needs of the Kingdom.

“The Q2 unlocks a premium driving market for people looking for individualism, making a bold statement. It’s poised to set new benchmarks in its segment, reflecting Audi’s ongoing commitment to innovation in the automotive industry.’’

Majdi Joudah, Audi National Sales Manager at Samaco Motors, said: “Consumer preference for SUV models is growing in Saudi Arabia, as it is in the rest of the world. Recognizing the evolving market needs, we are excited to bring premium mobility to a new generation of customers. The addition of the Audi Q2, a premium offering from Audi, is our response to the demand for a dynamic and youthful driving experience in the B SUV segment.’’

Distinctive Exterior Design

The Audi Q2 is a robust, sporty all-around vehicle as its design indicates at first glance: It is sporty, elongated, and powerful at the same time, and its corners and edges give it an even more confident appearance. The Audi designers have now applied the motif of the polygon, which already characterized the front and shoulder line, to the rear end as well.

Audi’s pioneering status in light technology is extended to the Audi Q2, which features standard Matrix LED headlights that not only enhance the vehicle’s aesthetics but also ensure unparalleled road illumination.

The unique character of the Audi Q2 is displayed in the vibrant array of exterior colour options, which include Progressive Red, Arrow Gray and Navarra Blue. The flair for individualism is further extended when reviewing additional colour options available as part of Audi exclusive, such as Vegas Yellow, Sepang Blue and Merlin Purple.

Progress Unlocked

The compact SUV is a real eye-catcher, and it’s even more fun to drive. The 1.4 TFSI engine delivers 150 hp of power, perfectly matched with 250 Nm of torque, ensuring an agile and sporty presence on the roads.

The Audi Q2’s interior is where premium meets functionality. Designed to accommodate five passengers comfortably, the SUV boasts features like a panoramic glass sunroof, tinted privacy glazing, and ample luggage space of up to 1,050 litres. The meticulous design ensures that every journey is as luxurious as the destination.

The interior also features ambient lighting with 10 colour choices, backlit trims, and stainless-steel pedals, emphasizing the premium feel. The interior design of the compact SUV echoes the taut design language of the exterior. The round air vents with their jet design and the gear lever knob – or selector lever of the S tronic – have been retouched slightly.

The Audi virtual cockpit is standard, with a 12.3-inch diagonal display. The interior cabin also features a connectivity infotainment package, that houses an 8.3-inch display for third-party navigation system integration via the Audi MMI smartphone interface.

Service and Warranty Safety

The Q2 SUV ensures maximum safety for its occupants with state-of-the-art driver assist systems like the Audi pre-sense front and rear safety system. These advanced systems, combined with Audi’s engineering excellence, promise every driver peace of mind no matter the journey. The Q2 also features dynamic turn signals, ensuring clear indication for other road users, and a host of parking assist features for effortless manoeuvring in tight spaces.

The vehicle comes with a comprehensive service package, offering five years of service or 75,000 km, whichever comes first. Additionally, owners can drive with peace of mind knowing that the Q2 is backed by a three-year unlimited warranty and five years of roadside assistance.

Pricing for the full model range:

– Q2 Progress Package: starting from SAR 172,000 ($45,866)

– Q2 Launch Edition: starting from SAR 175,000

The new Audi Q2 is now available across all Audi centres in the kingdom.

