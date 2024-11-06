Muscat – RAYMOND WEIL, theesteemed Swiss luxury watchmaker, is proud to announce its new strategic partnership with Mistal, one of Oman’s premier luxury retailers. This partnership marks an exciting chapter for RAYMOND WEIL as it continues to expand its presence inthe region and offer exquisite timepieces to discerning customers in Oman.

ABOUT MISTAL

Mistal is a leading luxury retailer in Oman, known for its selection of high-end timepieces, jewelry, and fashion accessories. With a commitment to excellence and a passion for luxury, Mistal brings the world’s most prestigious brands to Omani consumers, offering them an unparalleled shopping experience. As a family-owned independent Swiss watchmaker with a heritage dating back to 1976, RAYMOND WEIL is renowned for its dedication to craftsmanship, precision, and timeless elegance. The brand is synonymous with luxury and innovation, offering a diverse range of timepieces that cater to both men and women with a passion for exceptional watchmaking.

By partnering with Mistal, RAYMOND WEIL will benefit from Mistal’s deep knowledge of the luxury market in Oman and its reputation for curating the finest brands for its clientele. This collaboration will allow RAYMOND WEIL to enhance its brand

visibility in the region and offer its customers in Oman a more personalized and immersive shopping experience.

The partnership will see RAYMOND WEIL’s latest collections, including its signature Millesime, Freelancer, and Tango and Toccata lines, available at Mistal stores in Oman. These collections exemplify the brand’s commitment to technical innovation, aesthetic design, and respect for the art of traditional watchmaking.

With the support of Mistal’s luxury retail expertise, RAYMOND WEIL will continue to inspire watch enthusiasts in Oman, delivering Swiss precision and artistry to new audiences in the Middle East.

